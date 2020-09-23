Lil Wayne Gets Insane McLaren 720S From Mack Maine, Announces ‘Carter V’ Deluxe On The Way

Lil Wayne will now be getting to the studio much faster in a spanking new McLaren 720S Spider.

Anyone who has been paying attention to Lil Wayne news lately can attest that the rap star has clearly kept himself busy during these unsure times. It feels like every time he sits down to chat about his upcoming projects, he mentions something new he’s working on, and now Weezy and his team have announced that fans can expect a deluxe version of 2018’s Tha Carter V deluxe to drop this Friday, September 25th. Young Money affiliate Mack Maine spilled the news while recording a video of himself dropping off Wayne’s early birthday present—a 2020 McLaren 720S fresh off the lot.

Mack Maine pulled up on Wayne in the new whip, already bumping some of the tracks from the new project and letting fans know about the deluxe edition before surprising Wayne with his lavish gift. According to TMZ, the car cost Mack around $400k and includes impressive customization, including color-changing lights that respond to the time of day. Wayne was clearly happy with his early birthday present, taking to Twitter to write, “So my brudda Mack just bought me a McLaren….!!!!!! ….wtf!!!!!……’u know I ride for my MF *****’ (my voice)”.

The new release, which has been talked about using the hashtag #OGCV, is said to include tracks that previously leaked online after the original album was finally able to drop following a long contractual delay during the highly publicized legal battle with Birdman. Fans have been gathering on social media to share information about the project, including news that some of the track titles are already appearing on Shazam, including “Life of Mr. Carter,” “Scottie,” and “More to the Story” featuring Raekwon. Other past projects from Wayne are continuing to show up on streaming services, including the No Ceilings mixtape and Free Weezy Album.

Fans have also been alerted that No Ceilings 3 and Tha Carter VI are on the way in due time.