Boosie Badazz Slams Kanye West Says He Is Jealous Of Drake

Boosie Badazz has some harsh words for Kanye West, who he says is jealous of Drake.

If you’ve been on Twitter this week, then you would know that Kanye West has been a trending topic all week because of his shenanigans on the social network platform. Among the many things that Ye tweeted about this week, Drake sits prominently at the top. The G.O.O.D. Music chief demanded that Drizzy and J. Cole apologize to him and that he wanted to have a meeting with Jay-Z. None of those rappers responded to him, at least not publicly.

Lousiana rap legend, Boosie Badazz, is now jumping to Drake’s defense, or perhaps he is just saying out loud what most folks are thinking and saying privately, that Kanye West seems to have an obsession with the Toronto rapper that almost comes off as pure jealousy. Of course, Drake has been at the top of hip hop for the last decade, consistently dropping hit records and multiplatinum-selling albums. Meanwhile, Kanye’s consistency fizzled out a bit even though he remains one of the most respected yet enigmatic figures in the game.

“[Kanye West] WHY U CANT KEEP DRAKE OUT YO MOUTH BRA IM GO SAY IT #stophatin #stophatin smh YOU SHOWING STR8 JEALOUSY N YOU AINT EVEN GOTTA DO THAT U RICH RICH NI**A SMH,” Lil Boosie tweeted on Friday.

At the time of this publication, Kanye West did not respond, but you can expect some sort of response from him whether on Twitter or in a song, but most likely on Twitter, which is his go-to mode of community in recent times. It’s evident that Boosie Badazz is just having enough of Ye always picking on Drake, who has made it clear that there is no chance of reconciling with the Chicago rapper.

Drake famously blamed Kanye for telling Pusha T about his son Adonis, who he only revealed to a small group of people, including Ye at the time. Pusha T then used the information to diss Drake in a vicious diss track and exposed the info to the world before the OVO rapper could spill the tea himself.

@kanyewest WHY U CANT KEEP DRAKE OUT YO MOUTH BRA?????IM GO SAY IT #stophatin #stophatin smh YOU SHOWING STR8 JEALOUSY N YOU AINT EVEN GOTTA DO THAT ?????U RICH RICH NIGGA ?SMH — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) September 19, 2020

Perhaps there is some jealousy on the part of Kanye West, or maybe there is something else that’s triggering his obsession with Drake. Boosie has had enough of it.