Tekashi 6ix9ine Baby Mama Sara Turn Heads In Two Piece Thirst Trap, Ignores Cheating Scandal

Tekashi 6ix9ine baby mama turn heads with thirst trap on the Gram as she ignored his accusations of cheating with the Nine Trey home boy.

Social media can’t get enough of Tekashi 6ix9ine’s baby mama. Sara Molina seems to be having a full-on glow-up at the moment, based on the latest posts that she has been putting on the ‘gram. A scroll through the 24-year-old IG feed features photos of showing off her tattoos, her bosom, and even her behind in one sultry pic in which she is wearing a thong. The sexy photos and videos now have fans asking for the mother-of-one to switch from IG to something where they can enjoy her body a little bit more — OnlyFans. The platform has become synonymous with account holders uploading nude photographs and clips for which users can pay a fee to view. Other celebs who have set up accounts include Blac Chyna, Safaree Samuels, and Erica Mena, and Cardi B, though not all their content is sexually-focused.

If Sara does hop onto OnlyFans, she may use the opportunity to share more details about her volatile relationship with her rainbow-haired baby daddy. Tekashi recently confirmed that he and Sara had had physical altercations during their time together, something that will need to be explained to his daughter Saraiyah when she is older, but that he has apologized to the mother of his child. The “Gooba” rapper also claimed that Sara had been sleeping with his friend and former manager, Kifano “Shotti” Jordan and that he found out by going through Shotti’s phone. Shotti denies that his relationship with Sara was sexual in nature, while she alleges that 6ix9ine punched her when she told him that it wasn’t true.