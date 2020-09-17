Pop Smoke & Lil Tjay Dropping “Mood Swings” Remix Tonight

Pop Smoke and Lil Tjay got some new music on the way.

Fans of the late Pop Smoke can look forward to a new track, “Mood Swing” remix, arriving tonight. Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon debuted atop the US Billboard 200 when the posthumous album was released on July 3rd. The project had been compiled of tracks that Pop had recorded prior to his death, and was curated by 50 Cent, who took it upon himself to bring the “For The Night” rapper’s vision to life and fulfill his wish of taking his mother to an awards show.

One of the album’s stand out tracks was the collaboration with Lil Tjay called “Mood Swings” with whom he had previously worked on “War,” “Zoo York,” “Mary Jane,” and “Mannequin.” The single has been described as raunchy, with the lyrics depicting casual sex and Pop’s disinterest in a relationship, and gained a life of its own on TikTok, where it featured as part of a trend where users watch someone and comment on their attractiveness. The album’s official Insta account has now announced that a remix of “Mood Swings” will be dropping at midnight and will include a surprise feature in which the account is still keeping under wraps.

Five people have so far been charged with attempted murder in the shooting of the rapper who was killed in a home invasion in February at the age of 20. The Hollywood Hills home where the incident occurred was placed on the market in July for $2,950,000, with the seller accepting an offer the property last week.