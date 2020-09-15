Tekashi 6ix9ine Says Drake Is The GOAT And Lil Durk Need Him To Get A Hit

Tekashi 6ix9ine says Drake is The Greatest Rapper of All Time and now he is calling out Lil Durk.

A couple of prominent American podcasters and media moguls such as Joe Budden and Gillie Da King all declined offers to get an exclusive with hip hop’s outcast, Tekashi 6ix9ine. Nonetheless, the rainbow-colored hair rapper has been getting some direct media attention over the course of this month, some presumably having to do with his flopped album, Tattle Tales. He snagged a sitdown with NY Times and recently TSR. One of his most recent sitdowns has been on Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast, where he discussed a couple of topics, including his admiration for the Canadian rapper Drake.

“You know when there is levels to sh*t there is levels to sh*t,” he said before labeling Drake as “The GOAT.” He then went on to make it absolutely clear that he did not want any beef with the “Worst Behavior” rapper. “This Kid is a f**king God. Like how long has Drake been in the game…15 years this guy has established himself as a GOAT.”

Lil Durk’s new single “The Voice” debut at number 62 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart this week. Of course, 69 used the opportunity to hit him hard on it. “Everybody in the industry posted this,” the New York rapper wrote on the Gram. “This what happen when u don’t got Drake.”

The “Trollz” rapper even asked the panel to list another rapper who is currently topping the Scorpion rapper, a question no one had any answers to. Back in May, Tekashi 6ix9ine blasted Billboard for seemingly throttling the numbers for “GOOBA,” his first release after being let out of prison. The rapper took his frustrations to social media, where he proclaimed, “I am bigger than Drake!!” It was a rather bold statement therefore, the rapper clarified that he was only referring to the number of views his song received vs that of Drake’s “Tootsie Slide.”

In August, Drake teamed up with Lil Durk for “Laugh Now Cry Later,” which is the first release from his upcoming album Certified Lover Boy. Lil Durk is just one of many Chicago rappers who have issues with Tekashi 6ix9ine, so the OTF member seized the golden opportunity to diss the “FeFe” rapper. “Can you not play that lil boy in the club? ‘Cause we do not listen to rats,” Durkio kindly requested in his short verse.

While the diss was done on Drake’s song, 6ix9ine has nothing but love for the Billboard dominator and even confessed to wanting to be as big as he is.