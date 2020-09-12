Boosie Badazz Is Back On Instagram And His Followers Count Climbing Fast

Boosie Badazz is back on Instagram with a new account and his followers count is climbing pretty fast.

For many celebrities, social media has become their only way to interact with their thousands and sometimes millions of fans. The coronavirus outbreak and subsequent lockdowns have increased the use of Instagram, with some stars using the platform to continue entertaining their legions. While some entertainers have been using the platform to spread information about their new music, Boosie Badazz turned his into something of an online strip joint. It quickly developed a cult following and even spawned the song, “Pu**y Lips On Live,” following the actions which usually go down.

Still, the OnlyFans-like movement was never fully accepted by the executives at Instagram, leading Boosie’s account to be suspended on numerous occasions. Much like a ‘bad a*s’ kid in school, those suspensions eventually led to a full-blown expulsion nearly a month ago. Instagram is owned and controlled by Facebook, and therefore, the rapper decided to address the issue at the source by begging Facebook’s CEO for assistance in getting his account back online.

“They just took my Instagram. Mark Zuckerberger. I need to talk to you. Bosses need to talk to bosses. I don’t know what I did but I need to get my Instagram back. I don’t even know what I did. But this is how I feed my family,’ said Boosie in a video that surfaced online. When a public plea did not work, the rapper decided to throw some cash at the situation. “@zuck I got a 100k for my OfficialBoosieig page BACK,” Boosie tweeted. The media mogul/entrepreneur is supposedly worth a whopping 97.4 billion USD, so we are not sure if Boosie’s offer would make much of a difference to Zuckerberg. Still, the idea didn’t fly, and Boosie was left to do the next best thing, create a new account.

He requested the help of the popular social media page, The Shade Room, asking to announce his new page. “THE SHADEROOM CAN U TELL EVERYBODY FOLLOW MY NEW INSTAGRAM PAGE @boosienewig I’m baaaaaccckkk,” he said on Twitter.

Let’s hope that Boosie is a little more careful with this account, while still providing us with controversial content or just something to laugh at.