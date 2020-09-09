Reginae Carter Shared New Photo Of Lil Wayne & Lauren London’s Son Kam On His Birthday

Reginae Carter shared her birthday wishes for Lil Wayne and Lauren London’s son Kam.

Eleven years to the day, Lil Wayne and Lauren London welcomed Kameron Carter into the world. The pair had known each other since Lauren was 15 and had been involved in an on-off relationship that went off again following Kameron’s birth. Despite the break-up, there remained a lot of respect between the parents, and Kam has turned out to be the spitting image of his dad.

To mark the special occasion, big sister Reginae posted a photo of the young man on the ‘gram. Posing with his shirt open and wearing a large pendant, Kameron pulled a West Coast rap hand gesture in the pic that Reginae captioned, “Killa Day. Happy birthday to my little brother Kam. Love you.” This is not the first time that the 11-year-old, whose nickname is Killa, has appeared on the Growing Up Hip Hop star’s Instagram account. She previously posted a snap of her dad and three younger brothers, with it unmissable how much Kameron resembles the “Lollipop” rapper. “Listen here little 11 & 12 year olds,” wrote the 21-year-old firstborn and only girl. “I’m checking females period. Lol My Boys.”

Kameron has also made appearances on his father’s Instagram with Weezy recently sharing a tribute to Kobe Bryant that starred his mini me. On what would have been the late NBA star’s 42nd birthday, Tunechi posted a photo of Kameron dressed in classic LA Lakers gear, standing in front of an image of spectators, holding a basketball under his right arm. “8.24. 2! Mamba forever,” read the caption.

We’re sure Lil Wayne is going to make his son’s birthday as special as possible.