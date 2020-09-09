Quavo Gets A Handful Of Saweetie’s Ass-ets On A Yacht

Quavo and Saweetie have again reminded everyone why they are considered couples goals.

When you’ve been dating for a length of time, comfort and complacency can often set in, leaving little imagination for date ideas that keep the magic alive. But despite being an item for more than two years, it seems as though the Migos star and his icy girl still value doing exciting things when they hang out — like going yachting. The pair took some time out in Miami, where they had a date night on a magnificent yacht and took some beautiful photos while they were at it.

Saweetie shared a snap of Quavo leaning over her as if ready to pull in for a kiss, with the caption, “Patna in crime.” The picture that appeared on the Atlanta artist’s feed was even more romantic as the couple kissed on the bow of the boat with the Miami skyline behind them in their own version of that classic Jack and Rose scene from Titanic.

In July, the hip hop duo appeared in GQ where they shared the story behind their endearing love story. After spotting the “Pretty B**** Freestyle” rapper on his Instagram Explore page, Quavo quite literally slipped into her DMs, and the pair started a conversation that soon moved to text and talking on the phone. When they finally met up months later, their date was a bit of a disaster due to a fight breaking out at the club they were at, but it all ended well at the “Need It” rapper’s residence. Two years later, the couple spent months quarantined together as the result of a deadly virus that took over the world and spent lots of time in each other’s arms, according to what Saweetie told PageSix.