Fetty Wap and Desiigner Trolled Heavily Over Verzuz Battle

Would Fetty Wap and Desiigner go down as the stars of the shortest Verzuz battle ever?

Fans are having too much fun with the idea of a Fetty Wap and Desiigner face-off online. When someone suggested the trap stars going head to head in a Verzuz battle on Twitter, it inspired an entire thread about how the virtual showdown might go. The conversation became so widespread and engrossing that the rappers even started trending, and much to the delight and entertainment of surfers, the authors held back neither their humor nor contempt.

“Desiigner wins, panda is better than fettys entire discography. fetty is annoying he always sounds like he’s getting stabbed,” one fan wrote on Twitter. Most users found it fit to point out the shortlived excitement that would result from a battle that lacked arms. With the wide disparity between the weight of the rappers’ catalogs and their predecessors, the episode would probably be missing its signature Verzuz ingredient, but would that then mean it wouldn’t be entertaining? Individual stans of Desiigner and Fetty defended the rappers online when the idea was met with disdain.

“Designer will win if he’s allowed to play songs he influenced during the 8 song albums Ye did,” one fan wrote about how Desiigner affected the music. “If you didn’t listen to fetty wap in 2015 dont talk to me,” one said about Fetty’s era. “You tripping, 2015 Fetty had the world in his hands,” another agreed.

While some fans compared the volume of the discographies, others discussed the quality and performance. They also disagreed on whether the rappers’ works even compared to begin with but one common opinion was that the show would not last too long. “What happens after Round 1?” one fan asked on Twitter. “Respect fetty wap pls. He had like 3 songs charting at the same time?” a Fetty stan wrote back.

It is true that Desiigner unlike Fetty Wap, has a number single behind his name. The impact that “Panda” had and left on the hip-hop industry is undeniable. The rapper’s 2016 mixtape “New English” which carried the Hot 100 topper defined a niche in a certain era of rap music and that record peaked at No. 22 on the Billboard 200.

While none of Fetty Wap’s mixtapes have charted, the “Trap Queen” rapper has had more top ten hits and is among the coveted echelon of artists who have a Diamond-certified record. Adding more prestige to his career accomplishments, Fetty Wap’s 2016 self-titled album also went No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Some fans online questioned what happened to either of these artists, and one pointed out that they’re, in fact, still making music and said fans are to blame for ridding the rappers of their attention. Fetty Wap’s follow-up to his freshman studio album King Zoo is slated to be released. Also, Desiigner’s debut album Good to Be Free has a 2020 release date and is still expected to be delivered this year.

Do you think Fetty Wap and Desiigner’s collective catalogs would make for a fleeting thrill on Verzuz?

Desiigner has Panda, the Kanye song that samples Panda, Tiimmy Turner, and Champions. Fetty has Trap Queen, My Way, 679, and Again. That’s that. — I’m Gary #CABBAGES (@noyokono) September 7, 2020

1738 still is said in a song tune when I read that number. Name something “Desiigner” has had that effect on https://t.co/HWO5b2MNa0 — Impeach the Oompa Loompa (@NapsPartTime) September 7, 2020

Fetty Wap had a whole album playing on every radio station nationwide all Desiigner did was make niggas think he was Future https://t.co/YZha5LCN3b pic.twitter.com/KNorkTrQsQ — Angel? (@SickaThanUrAvg) September 7, 2020

Fetty literally had an album that charted. Desiigner only had two songs that charted … pls relax — The Next Avatar ???? (@Jayy_Lamar15) September 8, 2020

The young don’t remember that Fetty Wap had like 4 songs spinning on radio at the same time https://t.co/KbrpSGiM9J — YRO Cannon (@BlackManBlessed) September 7, 2020