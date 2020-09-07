Meek Mill Hit The Studio With Shenseea & Rvssian In Miami For New Collab

Meek Mill got some new music coming with Shenseea and Rvssian.

It seems Shenseea is getting ready to reap the real benefits of her partnership with Interscope Records and hit producer Rvssian, as she readies her upcoming album with a possible feature from one of Philadelphia’s biggest rappers. She and her crew, inclusive of her son Raj, of course, had all been in Miami for the better part of a week, teasing fans with sultry poolside pics among other ventures. While fans never tire of seeing Shenseea flaunting her sexiness, her true intentions for her stay in the Sunshine State is to finalize elements of her upcoming debut album. Sources told Urban Islandz that the trio have been working on new music for the past several months.

“It’s gonna be lit, I’m telling you. It’s going to have different, different vibes. It’s going to have an interracial mix,” mentioned Shenseea about the album while chatting up with Youtuber Timera Blair. She expounded that the album will be laced with a lot of dancehall music. However, fans can also expect to be treated to a bit of singing and a bit of hip hop/rap flavor. Through her work with Rvssian and Interscope, she has been able to land collabs with Tyga, Swae Lee, and Young Thug so far, but it seems there is one collab that was saved for this project. Unlike how it is now, Shenseea and Jada Kingdom were at odd for the better part of a year. Things got pretty heated between the two on social media back in March, resulting in Shen flexing on the “Heavy” singer by sharing an image of herself and international rapper Meek Mill in a studio in Jamaica.

“@meekmill we both got some ..My work, my ShenYengz and my God have gotten me to a diff level. Let’s keep the movement strong and Moving,” she mentioned in the caption. Her trip to Miami shows that Shenseea is definitely moving places, and she was not the only one making moves around Miami. The two Lamboginhi boys Meek Mill and Rvssian, were also in town, and during one-stop, they were captured in an image that was shared on Meek’s official Instagram account; topped with a welcoming caption. “Times up cuz back …… @rvssian,” wrote Meek. While we are still unsure of what’s cooking, Meek’s energy and anticipation for Rvssian’s return are definitely indicators of something piping hot.

While Shenseea has not released or hinted at any other collaboration so far, her growing ascension as one of the biggest names out of Jamaica, along with Rvssian’s involvement, could result in some of the industry’s biggest names showing her love. Nonetheless, Shen is continuing her musical reign here on the island’s charts. Her most recent feature on international reggae singer Tarrus Riley’s track “Lighter” was released today and is steadily flourishing, with over 100,000 views so far.