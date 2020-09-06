Dr. Dre’s Estrange Wife Accuses Him Of Abuse, Explains Why She Wants $2 Million In Spousal Support

Dr. Dre’s wife is accusing him of abuse and violence, while trying to outline why she needs $2 million per month in spousal support.

The end of the record producer’s 24-year marriage to Nicole Young has been mainly focused on whether or not she is entitled to his $1 billion fortune. The estranged couple married in 1996 — more than a decade after Dr. Dre began his career, which has included rapping, producing both music and films, and creating a headphone brand. Nicole claims that she was unwillingly made to sign a prenup in 1996 after being pressured by her husband and that he destroyed the agreement two years into their marriage, which, in her opinion, means she is eligible to half of what he is worth. Dre’s legal team has argued that their client’s fortune and his business interests are his alone.

As divorce proceedings get more heated, Nicole has now accused her husband of domestic violence during their marriage. Referencing an evening when the 55-year-old was allegedly intoxicated, Nicole claims that he swore at her and told her to leave their home and go to their holiday house in Malibu where she is currently residing.

Nicole also states that she is scared of Dr. Dre, saying that he possesses a “history of violence and coercive control, both before and during the marriage.” Just last week, the Grammy-Award winner told the court that he had been prohibited from collecting some of his belongings at the Malibu residence by his wife.

Nicole Young is currently seeking $2 million a month in spousal support until a final settlement is reached, listing her monthly expenses laundry and cleaning services, mortgage, telephone contract, $135,000 for clothing, and $900,000 for entertainment.

Nicole Young is gunning for at least half of Dr. Dre’s fortune which is estimated to be around $1 billion. The rapper is fighting back in court saying that there is a ironclad prenup in place. He has not yet respond to his his wife’s claims of abuse.