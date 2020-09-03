Bryson Tiller Drops “Inhale” Video, Preps His Third Studio Album Coming Soon

Bryson Tiller is in album mode and has a new video out, “Inhale.”

Bryson Tiller is often criticized for not being as prolific as he should when it comes to releasing new music. Just yesterday, the singer decided to troll himself on social media about said unreleased content. It seems the Wednesday tease was just an ice breaker for a new song the “Don’t” singer had cued up and ready to go. Tiller released the new song and music video for his trap soul joint titled, “Inhale.” By the looks of things, the single is being lifted from his upcoming album, which should be released this fall, according to the short announcement shared at the end of “Inhale” music video.

Now on to the track and the video. Bryson Tiller draws inspiration from two of the smoothest, grooviest tracks from the year 1995 to craft the sounds on this one. The fusion of Mary J. Blige’s “Not Gon’ Cry,” taken from the Waiting to Exhale soundtrack, and SWV’s “All Night Long” is just what was ordered for Tiller to speak about the love he still has for is ex. “Baby girl, I miss when you adored me / When you left me, honey, that sh*t tore me,” he sings. “F**k being on Forbes, I felt rich when I was yours / Feel more like a corpse / All these women been a bore.”

RO.LEXX directs a true to the line music video, with shots only being captured at night. The dark undertones give us a look into Tiller’s loneliness, which is further visually expressed by his ex seemingly only using for her sexual desires.

You can check out Tiller’s take on something old from the link below.