Gucci Mane Named in Lawsuit Involving Nightclub Shooting Where Woman Was Killed

Gucci Mane has a new baby on the way and some new legal troubles.

A shooting death that occurred in July inside a South Carolina nightclub has led to a wrongful death lawsuit naming Gucci Mane, whose real name is Radric Davis, as a responsible party. Rapper Foogiano was also named in the case involving an incident that resulted in the death of a woman named Mykala Bell at the Lavish Lounge. According to documents obtained by XXL, the suit claims that Foogiano and his entourage were allowed access to the venue without being searched. Therefore their special treatment led to the presence of guns inside the club on that fateful evening.

Court documents name Gucci Mane as a promoter for that evening’s event. The nightclub itself was also named, as well as, two men who owned and operated the property. The defendants are accused of “failing to provide adequate security on the premises, knowingly subjecting invites of the premises to an unreasonable risk of serious physical harm, failing to exercise reasonable care to provide a safe environment for the invitees of the premises,” and, “failing to provide proper and adequate surveillance of the premises.”

The attorney representing Mykala Bell and her loved ones gave a statement to XXL as well, saying, “[She] was a wonderful mother of two small children whose life was tragically cut short because of the negligence of the defendants in this matter.” A 51-one-year-old security guard named Clarence Johnson also lost his life that night when an altercation resulted in gunfire, and eight others were injured.

Foogiano quickly extended his condolences after the event but also denied any involvement in the shooting.

At least one man has since been arrested and charged with murder and attempted murder in connection with the incident.