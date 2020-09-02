Big Sean Regrets “IDFWU” Ever Being Associated With Naya Rivera

Big Sean says he regret recording “IDFWU” amid the sudden death of his ex-girlfriend, Naya Rivera.

Big Sean recently sat down with Vulture to discuss his upcoming album, as well as some controversies from his past. Sean was inevitably asked about his 2015 hit “IDFWU,” which at the time was thought to be about his ex-girlfriend, Naya Rivera. Since Naya recently lost her life in a tragic drowning accident, the song has once again been put under the microscope to dissect its true inspiration and criticize its message. Maintaining that the vengeful breakup song was never about Naya, Sean admitted that he would have never released the track if he knew how things would turn out for the actress.

“I don’t feel comfortable talking about it because I want to respect her,” he explained. He went on to explain that Naya approved of the song’s release, saying, “It wasn’t a diss to her. I truly made the song and played it for her. She knew about it, and she liked it.”

Insisting that he and Naya ended things on good terms, Sean added that they had a very public breakup but later forgave each when they grew more mature. Big Sean says he still deeply regrets recorded the song that eventually became a huge hit.

Big Sean went on to address several other pieces of gossip during the interview, including a July tweet that many speculated was aimed at Kanye West, and the rumored beef between with Kendrick Lamar. Sean’s new album, Detroit 2, is set to release on September 4th via GOOD Music and Def Jam. The highly anticipated project will be the Detroit rapper’s fifth studio album.