50 Cent Drops Details About His Text Convos With Eminem

50 Cent shared some details about his unusual text conversations with Eminem.

In many ways, 50 Cent and Eminem seem to be polar opposites, with one who stays doing the most to keep his name in the headlines, and another who clearly values his privacy. However, the two stars go way back, all the way to when Em acted as Fifty’s mentor as he came up in the rap game. It looks like the former labelmates are still on good terms and occasionally conversates, although according to Fifty, their check-ins are random and sporadic.

During a recent interview with June Archer, Fif explained that despite his incredible lyrical prowess, Em lacks fluid communication skills when it comes to texting.

“To this day, you know what’s ill about Em, he hits me randomly,” said Fifty. “He texted me and he was like, ‘When you gone fly me a private so I can land on that d*ck? What the f*ck is wrong with you?’” The quote refers to Fifty’s verse on Pop Smoke’s “The Woo” when he speaks from the point of view of a woman sending him a text. “’You said a line that a b*tch was supposed to say and made it sound cool,’” Fifty continued, explaining the most recent praise he received from his mentor. He went on to express how much these unexpected compliments mean to him coming from someone like Em, saying, “That sh*t makes my day on a whole other level.

Cause I’m like, that was random. I’m always gonna have love for him. That’s my guy.”

While Eminem doesn’t seem like the warm and fuzzy type, it’s nice to know that he takes time out of his secluded lifestyle to support a longtime friend. Fifty rarely admits that other people’s opinions mean anything to him, so it is also good to see him take a humble perspective when receiving praise from one of the biggest rap stars in the game. Maybe if we’re lucky we will see another collaboration from these two heavyweights in the future.