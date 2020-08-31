Bow Wow Stunned After Seeing For 106 & Park Co-Host Keshia Chante Glow Up

Bow Wow wasn’t the only one who was stunned after seeing how banging Keshia Chante is right now.

Keshia Chanté’s former colleagues has taken note of how fine she’s looking these days. The television personality posted a photo of herself on the ‘gram yesterday, which reminded her followers of just how attractive she is. Sitting casually on a chair in a bralet and a cardigan, Keshia looks off into the distance as her toned legs remain on full display. “For keeps,” she captioned the shot, which is gaining its way to 9,000 likes. Her fans were in hearty agreement as one commented, “I feel like you been winning Instagram lately lol,” while another wrote, “Best legs in the game!” Someone else who seemed to be in agreement was Bow Wow.

Keshia and Bow Wow have a history as they hosted 106 & Park together back in the day. The pair presented the hit BET music show for its final season between 2013 and 2014 after Drake confirmed that his childhood girlfriend would be joining the “Bounce With Me” rapper. It appeared as though the host’s relationship was completely professional at the time, but Bow Wow may have some regrets about that. Shadmoss shared the photo of Keshia and her legs on Twitter, along with the caption, “My gawd! S*** got diff after 106.” A lot can change in six years, and it seems like Keshia matured like fine wine — and Bow Wow wouldn’t mind a glass of the Chanté chianti.

My gawd! ?shit got diff after 106 pic.twitter.com/vdXhXGnoN1 — Bow Wow (@smoss) August 31, 2020

Keshia was previously engaged to NHL player Ray Emery, but things between the pair ended three years ago. As far as we know, Bow Wow is also single, so perhaps nostalgia will push the two to explore something in the present day.