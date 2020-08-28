Spice Drops “Inches” Video, It’s Not What You Think

Spice is back on the trending list with a new video for her single, “Inches.”

Whoever thought the Queen of Dancehall, Spice, could be a poster girl for a remake of Rapunzel, or Twisted! While she has not necessarily landed such a role, her new music video titled “Inches” definitely plants that idea. The video showcases Spice and her team of dancers as they turn heads in more ways than one while in Jamaica. The shenanigans continue inside, where the dancers and popular Jamaican comedic entertainer, Hilarious Granny, shows off her best wig removal moves.

“Inches” was first heard on season 9’s finale of Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta, which focussed on the launch of Spice’s makeup and wig line Faces & Laces. Sadly, things did not go as planned, and a huge catfight erupted at the event held in Atlanta. However, before all broke loose, the “Rolling” artiste was able to give her fans a cool performance of the brand new promotional track.

Faces & Laces is your go-to stop for most major wig styles, including mermaid, rainbow, bobs, and natural colors. They also have your face covered with various designer shades, lashes, and of course, makeup. One of the standout products from the Jamaican entertainer’s line is the Piano Palette, which provides a cool take on Jamaican shades and names.

Many of these shades and colors are easily noticed in the vibrant music video directed by renowned video specialist Jay Will. You can check out Spice new video “Inches” on Youtube or catch the audio track on VP Record’s Reggae Gold 2020 Exclusive.