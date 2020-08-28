Dr. Dre Says His Estranged Wife Is Holding His Gun Hostage

Dr. Dre is witnessing the ugly side of divorce.

It is never easy when two people split up, and animosity is often a result of the fact. The famed record producer is currently finding out just how nasty divorce can be as he goes through proceedings with his estranged wife, Nicole Young. They two have been married since 1996 and has two children, with Nicole filing for divorce in June this year, citing irreconcilable differences. The main matter at hand is how the fortune that Dr. Dre has amassed during his career as a producer, rapper, and entrepreneur will be divided between the pair who have been together for over 24 years.

Nicole alleged that she unwillingly signed a prenup in 1996 after being pressured by her husband and that he destroyed the agreement two years into their marriage.

The “Nuthin’ But a G Thang” rapper is reportedly living in Brentwood, while Nicole is in Malibu, but has been prohibited from collecting his personal belongings by his wife, according to The Blast. According to a letter from Dre’s lawyer, his client sent someone to the Malibu beach house to pick up some items, which included golf clubs, his motorcycle, and his registered firearm that he wished to return to his gun safe, and after initially acquiescing, Nicole then denied the request.

Dre’s legal team is arguing that their client’s $1 billion fortune and his business interests are his alone, while Nicole is demanding a $1 million payout upfront, in addition to viewing Dr. Dre’s financial statements from the last decade.