Tekashi 6ix9ine Gets Into Beef With Lil Reese & Lil Durk As He Landed In Chicago

Tekashi 6ix9ine landed in Chicago today and he’s already gotten in a beef with Lil Reese and Lil Durk.

For a few weeks now, Tekashi 6ix9ine has been on a city tour doing everything his opps said he couldn’t. With a bunch of security personnel tagging along, of course, the rapper has had an impromptu meet and greet in the streets of New York, flown to Los Angeles, and now he is passing through Chi-town. With every stop, Tekashi has been getting warning shots from rappers, gangsters, and pretty much anyone who wants to get the drop on him, but it hasn’t stopped him from making his public appearances in a town near them. The rapper shared a video to Instagram somewhere outside in Chicago, promoting his newly announced album.

In the clip, he posted online, Tekashi 6ix9ine was visibly on edge as he remained on a constant lookout for goons. “EVERYONE GO PRE SAVE THE ALBUM TATTLE TALES SEPTEMBER 4TH?????? WE JUST LANDED IN THE BEAUTIFUL CHICAGO,” the rapper wrote in the caption. Of course, he probably hasn’t “just landed” and likely posted a prerecorded video – just the basic safety measures a moving target has to take.

Chicago rapper Lil Reese who is also known as the Grim Reaper, made his intentions terrifyingly clear on social media and told 69 to leave the city. “You got extorted then rat on yo whole crew bitch stop playing wit me lil n***a,” Lil Reese wrote on Instagram Stories. “You whole p***y out here that same n***a got bullets holes for f**kin around I don’t trick.” Reese also commented on 69’s promotional video post writing, “I heard you just tried to sneak on block bro lol don’t lose yo life playing on internet 69,” he said.

69 responded by posting a video clip of what he claims to be Lil Reese getting beat up in the streets and soiling his pants. “I seen a video of u shitten on yourself,” Tekashi wrote back to Reese in the comments. In the caption, he continued to promote the new album Tattle Tales, which is due in two weeks. “You a f**kin [pig] [tried] to trick us like you was a blood like you was a killer got in that court room and went out like we expected you 2,” Reese responded in a post of his own.

Chicago is also home to Tekashi 6ix9ine’s nemesis Chief Keef, who he admitted to ordering a hit on. The “Trollz” rapper once pretended to drop his location on social media, and the Sosa rapper allegedly responded by showing up in New York hours later. 69 may be pushing the envelope here. How far do you think he’s willing to go until September 4th?