Aaliyah’s music might be finally coming to major streaming services.

Since her untimely death almost two decades ago, Aaliyah continues to impact fans globally with her music and now her estate confirms that they’re in talks to bring her catalogue to all major streaming platforms. The Princess of R&B passed away during a time when streaming music was unheard of. The tragic plane crash, in which she and eight others lost their lives, occurred in 2001 when “Tidal” described a wave, “Spotify” may have been acne treatment, and “Apple” was known for making smartphones and computers. But times have changed, and fans of the late singer have long been hoping that her music collection changes with it and adapts.

While song catalogues from artists who were popular decades ago have been added to streaming platforms to make listening more accessible for the fans, the majority of Aaliyah’s tracks cannot be found. Much of this had to do with the “Age Ain’t Nothing But a Number” singer’s uncle and manager, Barry Hankerson, whose Blackground Records owns the rights to Aaliyah’s entire catalogue with the exception her famous debut which R. Kelly produced. It seemed that Hankerson had had a change of heart back in November as he announced on social media that the Grammy nominee’s songs would be hitting Spotify, TIDAL, Apple Music, and Amazon Prime after listening to fans’ pleas. But sadly, no follow-up announcer was ever made until now.

Today marks 19 years since Aaliyah’s death, and her estate officially confirmed on Twitter that they are in discussion with “various record labels about the status of Aaliyah’s music catalogue, as well as its availability on streaming platforms in the near future.”

The tweet offered no timeline regarding the big move, but it is the most hope that fans have received in a long time.