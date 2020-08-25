Love & Hip Hop: Erica Mena Slams Females Calling Safaree Corny

Safaree’s wife Erica Mena is defending her man and dissing the poor all in one poorly thought out speech.

Love & Hip-Hop star Safaree Samuels often catches buckets of shade and trolling online. Among all the things fans say about the rapper, Erica Mena appears to be particularly peeved that they often call him “corny.” The couple shared a video earlier of them dancing with their baby girl, and it seems Mrs. Samuels did not take kindly to the feedback.

The reality TV star took to social media in a fit of mild rage to admonish not just the naysayers but also poor people leaving left a big question sign in many fans’ heads. “‘He’s so corny to me,'” Erica said while mocking those who hold the opinion about her husband. “Bullsh*t b*tch, ’cause if he was to pull out his d**k right now, y’all b***hes would be sucking on him so f***king crazy. Now that’s the sh*t that’s f***king corny. Besides the fact that half of y’all sleep on f***ing mattresses that are deada** on the floor. Ulch!”

Her statement was not well-received, to say the least, and fans were particularly bewildered about the relevance of it. One Instagram user took to the comments of the viral post to say, “People sleeping on the floor don’t even know why they got dragged into this,” in a comment that has attracted thousands of likes.

Erica Mena has gotten a lot of backlash in response to the video, including one fan who told her that her behavior was uncalled for and unbecoming. “Trying to defend her man being corny by just being vulgar and trying to put others down. Not a good look,” they commented. Most fans questioned why Erica felt the need to speak on something so frivolous in the first place and gave her the title of corny too. “Yeah both of y’all corny,” one user wrote. “He’s still corny after that speech boo,” said another.

Erica later posted another video, further explaining her take on the situation. According to the Love & Hip-Hop star who has been married to Safaree for almost a year and has been with him for much longer, she really enjoys her husband and says he is confident, carefree, and does not pretend to be something he is not. She also said Safaree taught her not to take life too seriously and enjoy the moment.

“Instead of y’all acknowledging the fact that my man loves to enjoy living his life, that’s corny to y’all. A simple us dancing and enjoying the fruits of our labor with our newborn baby is corny to y’all,” Erica said. “It’s sad because it’s a lot of the females that are quick to call a man out his name are the same females that go after the men that aren’t happy with themselves,” she explained. “So they’re bitter inside because they give their all to a man who can’t even love themself let alone love them.”

Erica garnered some support after her much more composed and effective speech with one commenter agreeing that “Mann listen…I’ll take a cornball over these ‘act tough’ men ANYDAY!” A fan who seemed to be keeping up with Erica’s post was also quick to acknowledge that “She speaking facts with this one.”

While everyone is entitled to their own opinion and there are still people who maintained their stance on Safaree writing things like “ma’am he was corny before you, with you and after you. You corny too. Y’all some kernels,” what matters is that Erica Mena is happy and is being treated how she should be. After all, that’s her husband, not ours.