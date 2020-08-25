D’Angel Cuts Savage Dub For Beenie Man’s Wife Krystal Tomlinson’s Political Opponent

Beenie Man’s ex-wife, D’Angel, is supporting his current wife Krystal Tomlinson’s competition in the upcoming general election.

D’Angel has officially joined the growing list of dancehall artists who’ve lent their vocals to dubplates for election candidates. While that’s become widely controversial in itself, what’s even more so is that the singjay’s recently unveiled dubplate endorses her ex-husband’s wife’s opposition.

Beenie Man’s spouse Krystal Tomlinson is a current candidate for Member of Parliament in the St Andrew West Rural division. So it was surprising to hear D’Angel produce a dubplate that was commissioned by the opposing party’s candidate in that area, Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn.

Interestingly enough, a video surfaced online some weeks ago of D’Angel visiting Beenie Man’s home, where she engaged in playful conversation with Krystal Tomlinson. The women who both share children with the “Girls Dem Sugar” deejay portrayed a healthy and happy blended family then, so many fans are questioning D’Angel’s decision to promote Tomlinson’s opposition with her voice.

The dancehall artiste’s dub for Juliet Cuthbert is a remake of her popular song “No Worries” whose original track features dancehall star, Spice. “Dem waah hear seh yuh fail / But you a win a next term this year / Right now Juliet nuh have no worries / She a lead a pon everything / She a win everything / Right now Juliet nuh have no problem / She a win everything, yes / She a lead pon everything,” D’Angel sings on the track.

Cuthbert shared an audio clip of the dub on Twitter last week along with the caption, “Another one #westruralstAndrewmp #Flynnforthewin.” Meanwhile, it has been reported that Krystal Tomlinson has withdrawn from an upcoming political debate on account of being exposed to persons who are suspected or determined to be COVID positive, according to The Gleaner.

Do you think D’Angel’s dub for the competition will hinder Krystal Tomlinson’s political campaign?