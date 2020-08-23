T.I. Demands Tory Lanez Speak On Megan Thee Stallion’s Shooting, Fans React

Fans are calling for the conversation to be changed about Megan Thee Stallion’s traumatic shooting and T.I. is calling for Tory Lanez to speak up.

Amid the “Savage” rapper spilling all the tea about the night she was shot and confirming that Tory Lanez is responsible, many people, including celebrities, have not been wholeheartedly empathetic on account of not hearing Tory’s side. This is quite unnerving to some as obviously, there really is no excuse for shooting a woman twice as she is walking away from you.

As the industry continues to weigh in on the tragic incident, some can’t help but feel like the conversation would be different if the situation was reversed (Meg shot Tory) or if Tory Lanez had opened fire of someone of another race, complexion or build. “Megan is getting the ‘Serena Williams’ hyper masculine treatment Black women get when they’re not small, lighter in complexion and dainty,” one observed. “Taller and bigger girls always get delt with like we’re mandem adjacent. If he shot someone you lot considered “smol bean” the tone would be different.”

Another fan suggested that “If he shot Kylie he’d be arrested within the second,” and frankly, it’s hard to disagree with this one, and that’s on Kris Jenner. “So if a man shoot another man y’all don’t care about why he did it y’all want justice for the victim. But if a man shoot a woman y’all wanna know why and what’s his side. Oh ok,” said another user on Instagram.

T.I. is possibly one of the most influential people who have requested Tory’s side of the story. In a recent Instagram Live session, Tip insisted that Tory Lanez comes forward and says something. Though he clarified that he is not saying he doesn’t believe it, many fans did not take kindly to his tone, which lacked sensitivity to Megan Thee Stallion in particular.

“Godd**n, how the f**k you shoot a girl… in a bikini? What the f**k? That’s crazy,” T.I. said. “Godd**n m-mm that’s unacceptable. I’m not saying she would lie, I’m not calling anybody a liar. I’m just saying i can’t imagine the sh*t, it’s unimaginable. Yeah, that’s f***ed up. I don’t have no words, I’m just waiting on the whole story. I just need to hear everything.”

He continued, “Sh*t I wouldn’t let nobody be talk… man Tory you need to say sumn bruh. Come on man, clear this sh… you need to say sumn bruh, you gotta speak to this. You have a lot of fans and supporters, you got a lot of people out here man who standing next to you, stood next to you, do music with you. At least call somebody on the phone and say sumn. You gotta say sumn bruh.”

Meanwhile, fans in the comments were not willing to tolerate it. “TI shut da f**k up,” someone wrote. “WE DONT CARE TO HEAR TORY SIDE WHAT DONT YOU UNDERSTAND HES FINISHED,” another supporter of Thee Stallion wrote in a comment that has since attracted over 14K likes. “It doesn’t matter what happened in that car, you don’t shoot somebody because of it! Unless she pulled a gun on him 1st, there’s literally NO excuse,” one user asserted.

Though there are two sides to every story, we must all admit that Tory’s actions are inexcusable. Moreover, if his side justified anything, wouldn’t he be more inclined to speak up? One fan online suggested that though it doesn’t negate the assault, if the rapper was “coked out and blacked out” that night, then he might as well say it seeing as there is no other conceivable backstory at the moment. TMZ previously reported that Tory Lanez intends to claim it was accidental should he be charged. I wonder if that will hold up in court.

I hope Meg really gets justice for what Tory did to her.

And that we can all learn from this, how near and constant and serious, the threat of lethal violence and abuse is for every Black woman. — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) August 22, 2020

Clearly Ti is still supporting Tory Lanez UNTIL he gets his side of the story! #pressplay #MeganTheeStallion pic.twitter.com/iJA4FhVTQS — Female Rap Game (@FemaleRapGame) August 23, 2020

Fuck people like TI, killer mike and all of these other fake ass wanna be woke ass nothing ass punk ass men! If a white man would have shot @theestallion it would have been an uproar but considering the fact it was Tory Lanez ugly ass yall Hoe asses have nothing to say. — ty_Milli_nyc (@WileMarc) August 21, 2020

TI sayin tory Lanez gotta say some. Idk if the people are jus gonna forget about this situation without some type of explanation or punishment — Jay Alizay (@JayAlizayBeats) August 23, 2020