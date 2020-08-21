Skillibeng Drops “Brik Pan Brik” EP And “Shake (Remix)” Video With Jada Kingdom

Skillibeng released a new EP Brik Pan Brik is now available on all digital platforms and a new video for “Shake (Remix)” with Jada Kingdom.

Dancehall breakout star Skillibeng just dropped a new project entitled Brik Pan Brik. The 3-track EP includes a new song called “Million A Dolla,” the deejay’s previously released “Mr. Universe,” and the title track. The project was made available on Thursday (August 20) on Apple Music, iTunes, Deezer, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, Tidal, Spotify, and more.

Skilli took to Instagram to reveal the EP in a surprise announcement sharing the album cover along with the simple caption “EP link in bio.” The follow-up to the dancehall star’s Prodigy mixtape only has one never-before-heard record, but fans of the deejay are still excited about the body of work that features a pair of his popular hits.

The single “Brik Pan Brik” was originally released in December 2019 and quickly became Skillibeng’s mega breakout hit. Since then, fans have dug up his old tracks and made them viral, allowing him to become one of the biggest young stars in the dancehall community today. The official music video for the song was released in December and has accumulated nearly 5 million views at the time of this publication.

“Mr. Universe” is another fan-favorite that was released in April of this year. Since its debut, the visual, which was released shortly after in May, has amassed over 3 million views on YouTube. All the tracks were produced by Eastsyde Records, the label that the deejay is often heard endorsing in his music.

Skillibeng has been on a roll lately and has made several Billboard appearances since his come up: first for Vybz Kartel’s Of Dons & Divas album which peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart and now for Tropical House Cruises to Jamaica: The Reggae Collector’s Edition which is currently No. 16 on the Billboard Compilation Albums chart.

On his participation and the success of the album, Skillibeng told The STAR that “This latest success only represents how hard Skillibeng has been working and this is just the beginning because hard work for me never stops,” he said. “This is a great look for dancehall and Jamaican music on a whole, and me just feel like the work really just start put in.”

The Eastsyde deejay seems to have a lot more in store for fans. Skillibeng’s Brik Pan Brik EP is available to stream and purchase now.