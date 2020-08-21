Busta Rhymes Recruits Vybz Kartel For New Song “The Don & The Boss” – Listen

Busta Rhymes and Vybz Kartel have released their new single.

“The Don & The Boss” by Busta Rhymes and Vybz Kartel has been released as the lead single off Busta’s upcoming album Extinction Level Event 2. Busta announced the new track earlier this week telling fans “Problem soon start” and that they should “Be apart of the History!!! Be apart of the journey!!”

The rapper previously shared a video to Instagram to promote the new release. It included a never-before-seen clip of Vybz Kartel in the studio back in 2010. When the song dropped at midnight along with the lyric video on YouTube, Busta Rhymes took to Instagram again to announce its arrival. “THE MOMENT OF TRUTH FINALLY ARRIVED!!! DI BIGGEST BL**DCL***T CHUNE TO TOUCH ROAD FOR THE SUMMER!!!” he wrote.

The 2-minute and 48-second track sees both artists lauding themselves as “The Don” and “The Boss” over a modern dancehall beat suitable for a range of dance moves from twerking to the simple head bop. They also shout out voluptuous female rappers Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion on the track.

“Shake it fi the boss,” Kartel deejays in the hook. “Get naked fi di boss / X-rated fi di boss / Best playlist fi di boss / Bumpa so big / Like Nicki Minaj / Like Nicki Minaj.” “Shake it fi the don,” Busta Rhymes continues the catchy flow. “Get naked fi di don / X-rated fi di don / Best playlist fi di don / Bumpa so big / Like Megan Thee Stallion / Like Megan Thee Stallion.”

“The Don & The Boss” was produced by Conglomerate Entertainment and is currently available on music platforms everywhere.