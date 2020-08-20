Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” To Deny Drake Another No. 1 Song

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion are expected to deny Drake another No. 1 song.

Can “WAP” hold onto its position at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 for a second week in a row? Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion made a big splash when they dropped their controversial hit two weeks ago. Everyone from politicians to musicians have had something to say about the NSFW single that is short for “Wet Ass P****,” with many questioning the blatant sexuality in the lyrics with both rappers describing their bedroom antics.

Whether it was all the controversy that surrounded the song, its music video, which featured a cameo from Kylie Jenner, or the fact that Cardi and Megan are superstars with loyal fan bases, “WAP” firmly positioned itself atop the Billboard chart after its first week. It broke a record for the most number of streams in a 7-day period with 93 million (surpassing the 85.3 million that Ariana Grande’s “7 Rings” received) and earned Cardi her fourth No. 1 hit and Megan her second. Fans are now curious whether “WAP” can stave off the competition and secure its spot on top for another week.

The biggest contender to overthrow “WAP” is Drake’s new single, “Laugh Now Cry Later,” featuring Lil Durk. The collaboration with Lil Durk is the lead single off Drizzy’s upcoming sixth studio album, but sources are saying that it won’t secure a No. 1 debut, all because of the female duo.

“Laugh Now Cry Later” comes in way behind on streams and sales, possessing 556 points to “WAP’s” 623. As if that wasn’t enough, Cardi and Megan have partnered with Cash App and Twitter to give away $1 million to their fans in celebration of female empowerment.