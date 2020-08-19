Protoje Drops Anti-Political Dub As Dancehall Grips Jamaican Politics

Protoje dropped an anti-political dub amidst a slew of dancehall artists recording jingles for various political party candidates.

Some citizens say you can’t buy their vote, well Protoje says you can’t buy his dubplate. The reggae lyricist released some new visuals spitting a ton of facts in what he calls the “Self Defense Anti-Dub.” Protoje shared the video clip on IGTV alongside a lengthy caption attesting to the fact that politicians tend to shun and then exploit the music industry as they please. “NO POLITICIAN CANT BEG NO DUBPLATE FROM ME,” Protoje wrote. “Yo lots of Politicians blame the music for everything yet when time come they turn to the Music to catch the people. Yes me have politicians that I rate and respect highly same way, but if the Stone Naa touch you please don’t squeal.”

While it is a bold move by the In.Digg.Nation boss, he assures that it is not to shade any artist that has recently produced a jingle for a politician, and there have been many. “Naa judge no artist for being involved, this a just my argument for me, let’s debate!!” he wrote. The local government often bashes dancehall and reggae culture, but when election time comes around, they suddenly become emphatically aware that the music sells and aids in furthering their political motives.

“Di mockery fi stop right ya now / Out a luck right ya now / How much time di music dem attack / We cyaan keep dance more than four time a week pon di streets / And dem waan lock it off 12 o’ clock / So yutes be wise ’cause a dem blame the music / Seh violence is rooted in dancehall or trap / Well if that’s the case then what’s the excuse you will use now a bear dubplates dem a drop,” Protoje sings.

The dub was co-written and engineered by young Jamaican music producer Iotosh who also appears in Protoje’s recent music video for “Like Royalty” with Popcaan. “Big up @grunggaadzilla fi set the example seen, ICON set the order,” Protoje added.

Listen to the full clip for “Self-Defense” the 8th track from Protoje’s upcoming album now. In Search of Lost Time, Protoje’s fifth studio album drops on August 28th and is currently available for pre-order.