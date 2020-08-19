Megan Thee Stallion Shares Photo Of Gruesome Injuries From Being Shot

Megan Thee Stallion is sharing with her fans her gruesome injuries after being shot allegedly by Tory Lanez.

After weeks of speculations about the extent of her injuries, Megan Thee Stallion is finally sharing some images with her fans. While she has been opening up about the traumatic experience, she has yet to give the full details, including naming who pulled the trigger. In a post on Her Instagram that has since been deleted, the Houston rapper explained why she is sharing the graphic images, alluding to some folks not believing her story.

“Lol what I have learned abt majority of the people on social media is y’all like to hear bad news before good news, a lie spreads quicker than the truth, and y’all really be believing the shit YALL make up,” Megan wrote.

Many details regarding the shooting that occurred last month remain up in the air, but so, it seems, are Megan Thee Stallion’s spirits. The “WAP” rapper hit a strip club with Akbar V and Asian Da Brat, where she was clearly impressed by the ladies’ moves as she doused them in dollar bills. Although Megan looked to be having a great time, it was clear that her left foot was in a bandage. Thee Stallion has yet to confirm that it was Tory Lanez who shot her last month, but it is pretty evident once the puzzle pieces have been placed together.

The “Temperature Rising” rapper was arrested for concealing a weapon in his car following a party in the Hollywood Hills. Megan was also in the vehicle at the time with a bleeding foot. She initially believed that she had cut it on broken glass from a shattered window, but later required surgery to remove a bullet. According to Adam22, the incident was as a result of Tory Lanez being mad over Megan expressing jealousy regarding Kylie Jenner showing him attention as he and Megan Thee Stallion had reportedly been hooking up. “I just felt very betrayed by a friend,” she told her IG followers during a live Q&A session earlier this month.

Aside from a wounded foot, the Houston artist has much to celebrate. Her collab with Cardi B has hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 after amassing 93 million streams in a single week. The figure breaks a record that was previously held by Ariana Grande’s 2019 single, “7 Rings”, with 85.3 million.