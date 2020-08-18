Trippie Redd’s Entire New Album “Pegasus” Leaked Online

Trippie Redd’s team is doing damage control today after “Pegasus” was prematurely leaked.

It’s always a setback when an artist’s project leaks before their intended release date. Albums obviously take a great deal of time and dedication, and leaks can compromise the musician’s right to their own earnings and accolades. Trippie Redd has been teasing his upcoming album, Pegasus, for several months now, even releasing a few singles, including “Excitement,” featuring PARTYNEXTDOOR. The rapper confirmed last year that the upcoming album will feature some new Rock sounds. However, whatever plans he had for the release of this new effort have now been thwarted since the entire album has leaked online.

Trippie Redd recently expressed his frustration over several leaked tracks from Pegasus, and shortly after his comments, the entirety of the album showed up online. The 26-song album has been circulating the web and includes features from Chris Brown, Young Thug, Future, Quavo, Busta Rhymes, Swae Lee, and Lil Wayne. Although Redd has not yet commented on the leak, it has been reported that he was in the studio working on the final tweaks to the project earlier this week, indicating that he was not yet ready to drop the finished product.

There are many different ways a production company and artist may choose to respond to a leak when it occurs. Most likely, Trippie’s team will attempt to put a rush on the album so that it is available on streaming platforms as soon as possible, before too many people get their hands on the leak.

It is likely too late in the process to scrap the album entirely, and with so many big-name features, it seems highly unlikely that Redd will decide to give up on this project. Let’s hope Trippie’s people figure out a solution as quickly as possible and that the Ohio native’s album sales don’t suffer too much as a result of this unfortunate incident.

TRIPPIE REDD'S ALBUM "PEGASUS" JUST GOT LEAKED IN ITS ENTIRETY Tracklist with features in the second picture. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/jPMe8kHwf4 — Squirt Reynolds ? ? (@SquirtReynoldss) August 18, 2020

I still can't believe Trippie Redd's whole ass album got leaked just like that ? — Smelth ?? (@Smelths) August 18, 2020