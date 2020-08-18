Lil Wayne Announces Two New Projects On The Way, “Tha Carter VI” & “No Ceilings 3”

Lil Wayne got a ton of new music on the way.

It hasn’t been long since the release of Lil Wayne’s deluxe edition of Funeral, but the iconic rapper is already working on more music for his fans. During a conversation with Michael Eaves featured on the UFC Livestream on ESPN, Weezy discussed the long-anticipated Tha Carter VI, as well as No Ceilings 3, which he promises is right around the corner. “Carter VI coming soon, but I got No Ceilings coming first, No Ceilings 3,” he revealed during the interview. Wayne already alluded to the upcoming Carter project in a Variety interview he gave last month, calling the newest iteration his best yet when asked to name his favorite Carter album.

Carter V was released in 2018 and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. However, Wayne’s No Ceilings mixtapes have been fewer and farther between, with the first dropping in 2009 and the second coming out way back in 2015. Promising to release both a mixtape an album in the near future is an ambitious undertaking, even for such an accomplished veteran in the rap game, but it seems Weezy is at the height of productivity in the otherwise tumultuous year that is 2020. Along with the original and debut versions of his Funeral album dropping earlier this year, Wayne also collaborated with 2 Chains for the new single “Money Maker” and shot the accompanying music video.

Tunechi has also stayed busy producing and hosting Young Money Radio, where he has continued to interview big names despite the limitations of the coronavirus pandemic. Like many other rappers who are well-established and decades into their careers, Wayne has figured out how to diversify his skillset and stay relevant, even during these unprecedented times. Hip hop fans are surely looking forward to the release of these upcoming projects from such a reliable hitmaker.