50 Cent Roast T.I. After Claiming He Has 5 Classic, “I’m Going Back To Sleep”

50 Cent is roasting T.I. after the Atlanta trapper claimed he has 5 classics.

T.I. and 50 Cent are already delivering plenty of entertainment value with their Verzuz inspired feud over who has the best catalog. Adding to the tension, T.I. recently claimed to have five classic albums to Fiddy’s one, the 16 track “Get Rich Or Die Tryin’,” released in 2003. His comments came from an episode of The Fat Joe Show where he and Joey Crack gave their votes on classic album preferences. The ‘Rubberband Man’ expeditiously said he had more entries in that category, with more impactful records that the G-Unit honcho.

“I love 50, that whole album was jammin,” T.I. said. “Top to bottom. It is a classic album, it is. Even the intro, the two second intro, everything. Classic. Bro, I got five classics. Three, if you’re being conservative. I have five classics.”

50 Cent, who outright refused T.I.’s July challenge to go toe-to-toe in the online event, was even more unbothered this time around. Keeping it short and nonchalant, the “Hate It Or Love It” rapper wrote, “The man said he got 5 classics, it’s too early i’m going back to sleep.”

Back in July, on the New York rapper’s 50th birthday, T.I. officially submitted his Verzuz Battle challenge. “For your birthday, I offer you a challenge sir. Pull your a** up with 20 of your records. You and Dr. Dre and Eminem and all y’all, G-Unit, y’all bring your a** on out. Sit across from me, man, and get this work, man,” he said. Borrowing from Fiddy’s trolling antics, he took the taunt a bit further. “But I understand if you don’t want to answer to that challenge ’cause last time you got challenged, Kanye West dusted your ass off. Guess who ain’t scared of your motherf****n’ ass, 50.”

Sure enough, 50 Cent did respond, and without missing a beat, dragged T.I. with one of his classic one liners. “Yo somebody passed TI the weed they gave smokey in Friday LOL.” It seems there’s neither a pending reconciliation nor upcoming Verzuz clash between these two, so hip-hop junkies will have to stay peeled to said catalogs for now. T.I. has released 10 studio albums, the latest being 2018’s “Dime Trap,” featuring assists from Yo Gotti, Young Thug, and Jeezy. Fifty, on the other hand, is literally more preoccupied with ‘Power’ these days, as the mastermind and executive producer of the hit tv show. He’s released five studio albums to date, while details on an upcoming project, Street King Immortal, are still in TBA status.