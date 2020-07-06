50 Cent Laughs At T.I. For Challenging Him To A Verzuz Battle On His Birthday

T.I. issued a challenge to 50 Cent for a Verzuz battle on the day he’s celebrating his birthday and now Fif is responding.

Over the last few months, the Verzuz battle platform created by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland seems to have become a permanent part of the culture. Since we are all forced to stay home more than ever and unable to enjoy many of our usual summertime festivities, listening to our favorite artists go hit-for-hit in a battle over who has the best catalog has become the next best thing for many music fans. Now it seems that in honor of 50 Cent’s birthday, T.I. has challenged the New York rapper to come get some smoke. In two separate Instagram posts on Monday, Tip delivered his proposal, saying, “For your birthday, I offer you a challenge, sir. Pull your a** up man, with twenty of your records man, sit across from me man, and get this work man.”

The first video saw T.I. talking into the camera showing the Atlanta native trying to entice Fifty into a battle with a bit of friendly roasting when he says, “I understand if you don’t wanna answer to that challenge, ’cause last time you got challenged Kanye West dusted you’re a** off.” He then extended the challenge to the Verzuz creators, saying, “Swizz, Timbaland, hook the muthafu**in speakers up!”

The second video, posted only three hours later, features Tip talking on the phone with Kevin Hart, who happens to share a birthday with 50 Cent. “I know it’s your birthday man. I celebrate you,” he began. “But if you get a chance, ya hear me? You hear me Kevin Hart? If you get a chance, please tell Fifty bring his a** on out here get this smoke.” Kevin immediately responds, “Oh, Jesus Christ,” and you can almost hear him rolling his eyes on the other end of the line.

“I speak for all the Southern people,” T.I. announces, “New York been saying sh*t under they breath about us and having little bullsh*t slick ass comments.” “You sayin’ what needs to be said,” Kevin agrees.

Verzuz founders Swizz Beatz and Timbaland have yet to speak out on the challenge, but I think every hip hop fan can agree that this would be a great show. 50 Cent has since reacted to the challenge saying, “Yo somebody passed TI the weed they gave smokey in Friday. LOL.”