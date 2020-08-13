Diddy Calls Burna Boy’s “Twice As Tall” Album Of The Year – Stream It

Diddy is touting Burna Boy’s new project, Twice As Tall, as the album of the year.

Burna Boy drops off his new album on Thursday around a lot of fanfare as fans gave it rave reviews on social media. The 15-track project was executive produced by Sean “Diddy” Combs and saw some surprising guest spots from the likes of Chris Martin of Coldplay and Naughty by Nature. The project also saw contributions from Kenyan band Sauti Sol, Senegal’s Youssou N’dour, and Stormzy. On the production side, Anderson .Paak, Mike Dean, Mario Winans, and Timbaland made contributions.

At least 11 of the songs on the album were produced by producers based in Nigeria, and we now know that most of the project was recorded during the pandemic on Lagos. While speaking about the album, Burna Boy noted that the body of work is mostly about a period of his life, and about freedom, struggles, and life in general.

“It [Twice As Tall] serves as a bridge for mankind to show that we’re all different but still very much the same,” Burna wrote on IG. “I’m grateful for the unreal talents that came together from ALL over the world to pull this off. Shout out to the OG @diddy for coming on board and sprinkling his own unique spice on this! I hope I’m able to spark something in you when you listen. #TWICEASTALL.”

Burna Boy has been flying high ever since he landed a solo single on Beyonce’s album, The Lion King: The Gift, the soundtrack for the live action movie, The Lion King. He recently revealed in an interview that Beyonce is a huge fan of his music, and he also is a fan of hers.

