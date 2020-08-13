Ciara Celebrates Black Motherhood In New Video “Rooted” Feat. Ester Dean

Ciara drops off her new video “Rooted” featuring Ester Dean just weeks after giving birth.

Proving once again that Black women can do anything, Ciara released her latest video for “Rooted” just weeks after giving birth to her son. The powerful video which was shot only two days before she delivered her new baby celebrates Blackness and all its beauty, along with the strength and rawness of pregnancy and motherhood. The song, featuring Ester Dean, centers the Black experience with lyrics like, “All my songs come with melanin/Got the heart, got the soul like Harriett/A queen since she was born, that was evident/That’s evidence, of Black excellence.”

The visuals of the video are moving, to say the least, showing Ciara showing off her round belly while also depicting images of the recent Black Lives Matter protests. The project also celebrates Black dancers, Black professionals, and Black mothers everywhere. Ciara offers words of hope and inspiration during these difficult times, singing, “Young Rosa young Luther keep marchin’/Flood gates comin’ over don’t stop ‘em/I know that life it ain’t easy/Your life it matters believe me.” Along with the powerful messages and impressive imagery of the video, Ciara slays with beautiful wardrobe changes and impressive dance skills despite being nine months pregnant.

Ciara’s third child, and second baby with husband Russel Wilson, was born healthy and strong and appropriately named Win by the happy couple. Along with the intentionally highlighted presence of her baby belly, the “Rooted” video also features cameos from Ciara’s other children, Sienna and her son Future, who she shares with her ex of the same name.

Ciara announced the video along with a guarantee that the project was shot with appropriate social distancing, writing, “Shot this video 2 days before delivery, Covid style!” Arriving only shortly after the release of Beyoncé’s Black is King special featuring her own interpretation of Black excellence, Ciara’s “Rooted” video is just one of the many examples of the power and strength of Black women everywhere.