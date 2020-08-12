Cardi B Launches OnlyFans, Drops NSFW Behind-The-Scenes Clips From “WAP”

Cardi B is officially on OnlyFans and she’s slashing her fees.

Cardi B has become something of a centerpiece since last week’s release of her collaborative effort between Megan Thee Stallion titled “WAP.” The track is currently soaring in popularity and has earned the female duo a couple of tops spots on major charts. It seems that while Cardi readies her upcoming sophomore album from which “WAP” was lifted, she will also be offering up exclusives on her brand new OnlyFans account. Yes! Cardi has joined the platform notoriously famous for its after-dark activities.

While the “Money” rapper knows a thing or two about such nighttime dealings, it may shock some fans, especially after consuming all the female goodness in “WAP,” that her OnlyFans won’t actually offer up anything too explicit. Nonetheless, this is Cardi we are talking about here; she finds joy in shaking her huge posterior, so her subscribers could be getting more than she announced.

“I’m doing a partnership with only fans,” she told her Twitter community. “Everytime some1 start a rumor I will be addressing it there …..what else should I post besides rumors and behind the scenes ? Maybe a video of me cleaning my home with my nails ?”

The London based company cosigned the information shared by the Invasion of Privacy rapper in their recent statement. The statement states that she will “release behind the scenes content, address ongoing rumors, share glimpses into her personal life, connect closer with her fans, and much more.”

A recent tweet of hers asking how to go live shows that she is still trying to get a handle on how the platform works. However, that did not stop the complaints about the price of her package from rolling in. It seems some fans were not okay with paying the standard “ten dollars” the platform has setup. The Grammy Award-winning entertainer quickly stepped up to offer a solution.

“Ummm I did not know my onlyfans was charging ten dollars …I’m bringing it down to 4.99. Ya spend too much on vinyls and my merch coming next week,” she tweeted.

Ummm I did not know my onlyfans was charging ten dollars …I’m bringing it down to 4.99.Ya spend too much on vinyls and my merch coming next week — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 12, 2020

It’s shaping up to be a Cardi type of summer, and her OnlyFans legion of fans should be getting first dibs on what’s hot.