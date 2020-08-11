Lil Uzi Vert Popping Wheelie’s Like Meek Mill In The Streets Of Philly

Lil Uzi Vert was spotted out in the streets of Philly popping wheelies like fellow Philly rapper Meek Mill.

Lil Uzi Vert’s near-obsession with anything on four wheels is well documented. The rapper boasts a truly impressive car and SUV collection comprising of luxury brands such as Bugatti, Lamborghini, Bentley, Audi, and Rolls Royce. However, it seems the rapper is now channeling his energy into something that has a handle instead of a steering wheel. Yes! Uzi has been officially inducted into the bikers circle. It shouldn’t shock us though since the “Baby Pluto” rapper is from Philly, the same state that Meek Mill lives.

Meek’s love for motorcycles is also well known, however, his passion has led to him facing issues with the law. A couple of years ago he violated his parole when he was caught popping wheelies. Nonetheless, that has not stopped the “I’m A Boss” rapper from lifting his bike whenever he is able to.

Meek Mill biker skills even helped him to secure a role in Angel Manuel Soto directed Charm City Kings, which was released back in January. Meek’s big-screen moment along with the short clips circulating around on social media, means there is a ton of content out available to someone looking to take on life as a stunt rider.

Lil Uzi Vert is already somewhat of a wild one therefore we are unable to confirm if Meek inspired him. However, based on a recent video of Uzi, he and Meek definitely know their way around a 4 wheeler. The short clip captures a very determined and focused Uzi as he pops a wheelie through on the dangerous city streets. So what if it’s dangerous, it’s all in the name of fun and being outside. Isn’t that what life should be about?

You can check out the short clip below.