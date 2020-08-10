Tekashi 6ix9ine Dines At Hell’s Kitchen In New York With 7 Figures Cash

Tekashi 6ix9ine’s bodyguards were probably very nervous as he dined with 7 figures cash on him at Hell’s Kitchen in New York.

It’s been a very successful couple of months for Tekashi 6ix9ine, despite the fact that the “Punani” rapper has been a convicted felon and committed the ultimate sin in hip hop, snitching. 69’s transfer from the Queens Detention Centre to house arrest over fears of catching coronavirus paved the way for the rainbow-haired rapper to release new music while finishing his sentence. Since then, 6ix9ine released three new singles and just as many music videos, with his collab with Nicki Minaj, “TROLLZ” proving to be his most successful song to date as it became his first single to reach the top of the Hot 100 chart.

Clearly, his YouTube views and record sales is proving to be beneficial for him since he has to employ a large security detail to protect him around the clock. It also allows him to splurge on designer gears and exotic cars, all while enjoying his newfound freedom thanks to his cooperation with the feds. While dining at a Mexican restaurant in Hell’s Kitchen, Tekashi 6ix9ine recorded a video for IG in which he declared that he’s rolling in cash and didn’t care who knows.

“You know what got y’all bum a** hood n****s tight, y’all real n****s, y’all gangsta. I do all the s*** y’all can’t do… look, 200k on the table,” he told his followers. “Y’all can’t do the s*** I do. That’s a million in cash right there… Y’all can’t wear three million dollars in jewelry.” Thankfully for 6ix9ine and his pregnant girlfriend, Jade, the artist had a army of bodyguards to protect them and his mobile bank balance.

Tekashi 6ix9ine has definitely been living his best life since his house arrest came to an end a few weeks back. The 24-year-old has been roaming around NYC handing out $100 bills and riding the subway, without caring about the very real possibility of retaliation for ratting on the Nine Trey Gangster Bloods. Some fans think he is on a suicide mission, but so far, he is enjoying life.