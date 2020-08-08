Tekashi 6ix9ine Rides Subway In New York With Pregnant Girlfriend Jade

Tekashi 6ix9ine and his pregnant girlfriend were spotted out riding the subway in New York with security.

Newly freed snitch Tekashi 6ix9ine seems to be on a suicide mission after strolling through the streets of New York in broad daylight. The rapper brings the same energy that he has on the gram to the streets, as he taunts his haters, showing them that he can walk anywhere in New York.

In his latest move, he decides to hit the subway and actually boarded a train, presumably showing that he is not scared to head to the city’s most dangerous places. Security guards indeed accompany 6ix9ine, however, there is still a real threat of a hit from a remaining Nine Trey Bloods gang member or someone looking to prove a point. In October of last year, Tekashi provided crucial evidence that led to many of the gang’s top names getting lengthy prison sentences.

“F**k it took the train today because I felt like it,” he wrote below a video of himself hopping into a train. “I thought they said life was over :/” he boasted in another post. The “Punani” rapper even had a bit of time to laugh and pose for photos.

He has been popping up all over New York in the last couple of days, doing everyday things such as giving kids money, taking pictures, or simply stopping at the park. Before hitting the F-Train on August 7 he stopped to grab lunch at a Harlem restaurant. Sadly for 6ix9ine, Harlem did not provide the same welcoming vibe as other areas of New York and he was forced to leave after patrons hurled insults at him. One person could be heard shouting, “Wrong restaurant Blood.”

The rapper ended his day with a bit of fun as he tried his hand at an indoor skydiving machine, which further proves that he has no fear.

However, there is a real case of coronavirus in New York, and as some onlookers have pointed out, he is not wearing a mask in any of the videos. If we can remember correctly, wasn’t he released early because of health concerns surrounding the coronavirus?

Some fans thinks Tekashi 6ix9ine is on a suicide mission, but he looks pretty comfortable and living good since his release.