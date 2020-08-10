Chris Brown Showcased His Gigantic Dog Head Tattoo Finished Product

Chris Brown immortalized one of his dogs in the form of a gigantic body art on his head.

In addition to phenomenal success and enviable talents, Chris Brown can now boast that he literally has eyes in the back of his head. Breezy debuted his latest ink job on Instagram today—a barking Doberman with canines bare and an oversized bulging eye. This isn’t the first time Brown has decided to ‘take it to the head,’ and the dog tat joins a statue of Greek goddess Venus de Milo done in 2015, the Mortal Kombat character, Sub-Zero on the left side and a glaring, big horned bull to the back of his skull.

Getting his first tattoo at the age of thirteen, Chris Brown told Los Angeles radio station Power 106 back in 2012 that he’d actually lost count of how many tattoos he has, stating, however, that he has no regrets about the choices in his extensive collection. He has a tattoo of his daughter Royalty on his back to the left, an image of his son Aeko on his left hand, and his mother’s name, Joyce, tattooed on his wrist.

This latest piece was done by the celebrity tattoo artist GANGA, who detailed the Jordan sneaker on the “Fine China” crooner’s face. An avid fan of Air Jordan sneakers and streetwear, Brown’s latest piece was inspired by the logo for Tuff Crowd, an L.A.-based, athlete-created, apparel line that has been boasting Brown’s patronage for some time.

With another successful addition to the canvas, Chris Brown is now free to “put in work” on his studio art, finishing up his tenth project “Breezy” due later this year. His latest single, “Go Crazy,” featuring Young Thug, has fans doing exactly that, taking on a life of its own as a TikTok craze while earning him his landmark 50th Top 10 hit on the Billboard chart. Anticipation is already high for his new album, and although he hasn’t performed in a bit, we’re sure he’s keeping pretty fit from dodging epic Verzuz battle invites.