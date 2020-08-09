Hip Hop, Trending

Azealia Banks Shook Fans After Posting Suicidal Messages, “I’m Ready To Go”

Azealia Banks left her fans shook and concerned after posting some messages alluding to suicidal thoughts.

Fans of Azealia Banks are hoping the rapper gets some help as it appears her mental health is getting the better of her. Social media followers became alarmed on Sunday as Azealia began expressing suicidal thoughts in the early hours of the morning. The “Black Madonna” rapper seemed to treat her IG fan base as her confidants as she shared how difficult she is finding life at the moment, considering the restrictions enforced due to COVID-19, and disclosed that she is having thoughts of putting a stop to it all in the most tragic way.

“This pandemic, extreme lack of social interaction, no intimacy, combined with constant public ridicule is making life harder than its worth,” she wrote in one of her several Instagram Stories. “I think I will end my tenure here on earth soon.”

Over the years, Azealia Banks has had several run-ins with notable figures online, as well as having been booted from several flights for unruly behavior towards staff and passengers. She has also managed to get on the wrong side of a few international countries, leading to concerns about her mental health, but the latest remarks by the 29-year-old have left many worried. Despite the disturbing revelations, Azealia has told her fans that she isn’t keen for their sympathy. “I’m not begging for attention or asking for sympathy/empathy,” she said. “I’m just ready to go. Peacefully of course. I will document my last times and release a film for you all to finally understand me, From my perspective.”

Many fans expressed hope that Azealia Banks would seek the help she desperately needs, while others sought to remind the Harlem artist that she is loved and urged her not to do anything drastic. In an audio note which she posted, Azealia acknowledged, “I’ve been in trouble for a long time and asking for help for a long time.”

We hope she receives the support she needs before it’s too late.

