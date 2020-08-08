Rick Ross Take Shots At Terry Crews in “Pinned to the Cross”, Terry Crews Respond

Rick Ross takes aim at Terry Crews in a fiery new track, “Pinned to the Cross.”

The Verzuz battle between Rick Ross and 2 Chainz is now behind us. However, fans have been left with a couple Rick Ross moments, which either have you smiling, or/and singing praises for his actions. The first one was Ross doing a brilliant shoulder shimmy to, which is definitely a moment built for laughter. The other moment pertains to a more serious matter, as he sounds his comments on Terry Crews’ stance when it comes to the Black Live Matter Movement. Crews believe that if greater care is not taken, the ongoing protests could turn out into Black supremacy, which would still create an unequal racial structure.

In one tweet, he Crews wrote, “Are all white people bad? No. Are all black people good? No. Knowing this reality- I stand on my decision to unite with good people, no matter the race, creed, or ideology. Given the number of threats against this decision. I also decide to die on this hill.”

While speaking to CNN’s Don Lemon, he had the following to say: “There are some very militant type forces in Black Lives Matter and what I was issuing was a warning,” Crews said. “I’ve been a part of different groups and you see how extremes can really go far and go wild. When a warning is seen as detrimental to the movement, how can you ever have checks and balances?”

The dying moments of the Verzuz battle provided Rick Ross with the perfect opportunity to drop section of his track “Pinned to the Cross,” which also features Finn Matthews. The song directly addresses Crews as Ross raps, “Terry Crews is another c**n who was basically bought.”

The rapper previously gave Crew an ultimatum while speaking with Hot 97. “When sh_t goes down, ain’t no time to explain yourself. You’re either running with us or running from us. That’s what it’s all about. F**k Terry Crews,” he said.

With this in mind, Rozay’s hit at the 52-year-old actor should come as no surprise. What could be labeled as a surprise is the overwhelming support the rapper received on Social media following the playing of “Pinned to the Cross” on Verzuz. However, the Terry Crews diss track was not the only new premiere on the night, as Ross also offered an unreleased verse he had for Kanye West’s “Famous.” 2 Chainz also previewed “Money Maker” which is set to be released soon.

In case you were confused about how Rick Ross feels about Terry Crews. And then he added the drop with the laugh lmao pic.twitter.com/TPBmGBDB1d — BritBrat (@NeedMoreBrit) August 7, 2020

Are all white people bad? No. Are all black people good? No. Knowing this reality- I stand on my decision to unite with good people, no matter the race, creed or ideology. Given the number of threats against this decision- I also decide to die on this hill. — terry crews (@terrycrews) July 4, 2020