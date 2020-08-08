Growing Up Hip Hop’s Angela Simmons Confirms Relationship With Boxer Daniel Jacobs

Angela Simmons set social media abuzz today when she posted photos of herself alongside a hot new man.

It seems entrepreneur and reality TV star Angela Simmons is finally looking to hop out of the single ring and start a new relationship and what better way to do so than with her very own champion boxer, Daniel Jacobs. Fans of the 32-year-old Growing Up Hip Hop star have steadily linked her to quite a few high profile love interests over the years. First up on the list is her good friend rapper, Bow Wow. This one is not too far from the truth, though, as the two actually dated in the early 2000s. However, Bow Wow apparently mentioned in a Vlad TV interview that he called it quits based on Simmons’ prior decision to remain a virgin until she got married.

It seems Simmons still held onto her religious beliefs up until a couple of years ago when she got engaged to Sutton Tennyson in 2016. Sadly, Sutton has since passed away, and although he is no longer with her, Angela Simmons has stated that he left her with the greatest gift and the most precious reminder, a son.

In the eyes of her fans, Simmons was also somewhat forcibly linked to her costar Romeo Miller. However, according to actor Justin Sylvester, Romeo is the one who is madly in love with Simmons and not the other way around. Sadly a feud developed between Miller and Angela while on the show, which left her to conclude, “if he’s in love with me, it’s a horrible way to go about it.”

One other person who could be foaming at the mouth as a result of the recent reveal of her new boxer bae, is rapper Yo Gotti. No matter the occasion or setting, the Memphis rapper never hesitates to shoot his shot at the lovely Simmons. He even gave her a nice one-liner in his hit single “Down In The DM.”

Clearly, Simmons and Jacobs are telling their suitors and love interests to eat their hearts out after posing in formal getup in the images shared by Angela on her Instagram account over the weekend. In one photo, the pair stare deeply into each other’s eyes as they hold hands, a truly powerful shot. The caption left below the images is also simple but symbolic, or so we assume. Simmons posted a black heart followed by the term “TKO” with a boxer glove emoji added.

It’s pretty hard to determine the exact thought behind Angela’s caption. However, here are a couple of ideas that we’re shooting around. One, she was simply commenting on the drop-dead gorgeous outfits both were sporting in the photos; Two, Jacobs is just so awesome that he has totally knocked her off her feet securing her heart in the process; or three, it could simply be a reference to his career as a boxer.

Whichever thought you land on, it seems pretty clear that both Angela Simmons and Daniel are living their best life.