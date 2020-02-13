Romeo Miller Quits Growing Up Hip Hop Over Angela Simmons Love Triangle: Reports

It looks like Romeo Miller is done being on the cast of Growing Up Hip Hop!

Romeo Miller has been on the show for the past five seasons and was essential to getting the show on WETV. He is also a producer for two spin-off shows in Atlanta and New York. He has been noticeably absent for much of the season that is airing now, and sources close to the production say that his absence is intentional. Reports say that he’s planning to step back to remove himself from the show as a cast member, permanently.

During the run of the show, his storyline mostly revolved around the relationship between him and Angela Simmons. In recent weeks, there has been a lot of speculation about their relationship falling apart over comments he made regarding being a “father figure” to her child.

Angela Simmons has been open about her journey as a single mom, and the struggles she faced after losing her ex-fiance to gun violence. Simmons recently did an interview with the ladies of The Real and spoke about some of the causes of strain in their relationship. She also did an interview with The Breakfast Club and said that the two former love interests were not currently speaking to one another.

It is also being reported that he is clashing with production over creative differences. Miller is allegedly frustrated with the direction the show is headed towards and believes that producers are creating drama to help with ratings. He is one of the original cast members of the Los Angeles franchise, which premiered in 2016.

There is no word yet if he still plans on producing the show. Although he has not officially announced that he will be leaving the show, he has taken the title out of his Instagram bio. According to The Jasmine Brand, Miller is planning on focusing all of his time and energy on his businesses, acting career, and his life with his new girlfriend.