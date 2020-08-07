Sean Paul And Leftside Drops “Dem Nuh Ready Yet” Visual

Sean Paul and Leftside link up for a new summer banger, “Dem Nuh Ready Yet.”

It seems Leftside and Sean Paul are looking to capitalize on the recent media exposure following the release of Tekashi 6ix9ine’s most recent track, “PUNANI.” The music video, which was released on August 02, 2020, as since garnered well over 53,000,000 Youtube views. Many fans immediately speculated that the New York City rapper had illegally lifted the melody, however, it was quickly cleared up by Leftside that the catchy waistline gyrating chorus was legitimately sampled from his smash hit “Phat Punani.” Leftside’s original remix dating back to the early 2010s was later remixed and refitted in 2015 with a verse from SP himself. That release was then accompanied by fun music video brimming with females.

It seems Leftside and Sean Paul have opted for the same formula in their most recent song, “Dem No Ready Yet.” The video takes place predominantly at a poolside and captures both Leftside and Sean Paul as they interact with the beautiful, skimpily clad females. By the looks of it, the video was possibly shot outside of Jamaica, and director Cinema Gods would be the best team to confirm such speculation. Nonetheless, the video beautifully captures the essence of the track, which sees Sean Paul and Leftside putting one female persona on a pedestal, meanwhile shading another.

“Gyal a weh you get that bawdy / Coco Cola bottle shape pretty like a Barbie / Everything pon yuh body yuh get originally / class yuh inna A a no B Cardi,” Leftside deejays throughout the first verse before Sean Paul returns with the catchy chorus.

The recent attention being placed on Leftside could see him bringing back his Dr. Evil persona, which as provided fans with such fun tracks over the years. Here is to a strong maybe, but, in the meantime, you can check out the new SP and Leftside collab below.