Boosie Badazz Attacks Nicki Minaj’s Character Over Her Latest Move

Boosie Badazz is questioning Nicki Minaj’s character for her decision to work with Tekashi 6ix9ine.

Nicki Minaj once again gets hated on for working with fellow rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine. This time, Boosie Badazz is the one sounding off on what he called, her “lack of character.” Just a few weeks ago, YG was asked his opinion on Nicki collaborating with 69 on their track “TROLLZ.” Although this isn’t the first time Nicki has worked with 6ix9ine, this occasion meant a lot more to different people. When the two recorded “FEFE,” 69 was not regarded as the snitch he is now. That single fact has changed the dynamic for a lot of fans. During an interview, YG was asked if he would ever feature Nicki on another of his tracks, and he responded, citing that she hurt his feelings working with Tekashi. He added that for him, she was definitely canceled.

Now, rapper Boosie Badazz has thrown his hat in the ring, speaking out about his feelings on the “TROLLZ” collaboration. Now, if you follow the Baton Rouge legend, you will know that he has absolutely no filter whatsoever. He frequently says whatever comes to his mouth, and he makes no apologies for it. He is extremely candid and very blunt, and his quips are guaranteed to make you laugh. The rapper also makes it a habit of speaking out on matters that get under his skin, and the latest victim is none other than Nicki Minaj.

Sitting down with VladTV in a recent interview, Boosie dished on his feelings towards the “Megatron” rapper working with 6ix9ine. Now we all know that Boosie isn’t a fan of 69. Last February, Boosie called out 6ix9ine for being a snitch. He notoriously stated that the rapper would be murdered “less than a month” after his release from prison. So you know this interview was about to go way left.

“It shows a lack of character,” said Boosie when asked about Nicki collaborating with 6ix9ine.

He added, “It shows that you would change for money and success. That’s how I look at it. She doesn’t have to do that. She’s rich as f**k. I feel like she shitted on the ghetto community, all African-American people, she knows what I’m talking about, she said ‘f**k em.’”

Elsewhere in the interview, Boosie highlighted that he first met Nicki while she was in a relationship with rapper Meek Mill. He cited that he didn’t know enough about her to form a true opinion of her, but that using her music alone as evidence, he was under the impression that she was a “ghetto, gutter bi*ch.” Sadly, her collaboration with 69 has now changed his opinion.

“This girl might not have a heart. She might not have a heart for what this guy did to people,” he quipped. “She might not be what I’m thinking because, if he did this to me and got me a million years, would she still do a track with him? … That had to be a career move. She might not be that street bi*ch I’m talking about.”

What do you think about Boosie’s statements? Check out the full interview below.