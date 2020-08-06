Tekashi 6ix9ine Posts Photo Of Rich The Kid Talking To Police Officers

Tekashi 6ix9ine branding Rich The Kid as a snitch.

The undefeated King of Trolling, Tekashi 6ix9ine, strikes again! This time the unsuspecting party is Rich The Kid. Tekashi has long been a pretty ruthless online troll. He puts up a hefty fight whenever he goes up against anyone, and his list of enemies has only grown over the past few months during his incarceration. While locked up, many individuals took public shots at the rapper, calling him a snitch and a rat for testifying against his former Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods crew members in exchange for a reduced sentence.

At the time, Tekashi was unable to defend himself, and many people believed that once he got out of jail, he would have sought refuge in a deep dark corner somewhere never to be seen again. Boy, how they were wrong because since being granted an early release in April due to Coronavirus fears, 69 has regained his position online as the king of trolling. He has been getting into feuds left, right, and center, and he has fired back at many of his critics who chastised him throughout his trial. Rappers such as Meek Mill and Snoop Dogg were two of the most vocal contributors against the rainbow-haired rapper. Another rapper who decided to hop onto the Tekashi 6ix9ine hate train is Rich The Kid. Back in May, he called 6ix9ine a rat on his Instagram Story.

“Honestly imagine coming home a [rat emoji] thinking your the king of New York City anybody from the city should be disrespected & that’s just FACTS,” the “Plug Walk” rapper wrote.

A few days later, news began to circulate online, alleging that Rich The Kid owed over $200,000 for jewelry. Tekashi shaded Rich about the situation to which Rich replied, “We can play if u want … I got the time & you sure as hell ain’t got more money than me or Jewlery or CARS.”

The very next day, Rich turned things up a notch by posting a video to Instagram of his airline landing in New York City. For all those who don’t know, the rapper was born in Queens, New York. He then captioned the video, “The king is home.” This was an obvious shot at 6ix9ine, who had previously dubbed himself the self-proclaimed King of New York.

6ix9ine rebutted via social media once again, bringing up Rich’s alleged jewelry debt. “He’s running from his debt in LA. I’m about to call 911,” he wrote. Things kinda died down after that, and both parties went on to focus on other matters. However, it seems 69 was simply waiting on the perfect opportunity, and it has finally fallen into his lap.

Today Tekashi 6ix9ine took to his Instagram to post a photo of what appears to be Rich The Kid talking to police officers. He captioned the photo, “Snitchforever,” which is a play on Rich’s slogan, “Rich Forever.”

It is unclear the true intention of Rich’s discussions with the police. However, many have run with the headline from 6ix9ine while others are just dying for him to remove himself from social media altogether. It also seems that Rich The Kid has decided to take the higher road and not go toe-to-toe with Tekashi this go-round. Following the snub, he posted a photo of himself with his fiancé Tori Brixx along with a caption that said, “I don’t care who’s what or what you think of me I hope you taking care of yourself .”

That is so much growth on Rich’s end. We wonder if this is where their feud is finally laid to rest. With 6ix9ine involved, the chances are spotty at best.