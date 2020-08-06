Protoje & Popcaan Shares Their Blessings In “Like Royalty” Visual

Protoje and Popcaan drops off “Like Royalty” visual ahead of his new project.

King Digg Protoje and the Unruly boss Popcaan have issued a royal decree unto their followers this August 06, Jamaican’s Independence Day. The ruling is simple; everyone should go out and pay respects to the ones who have helped in their time of need. The law is passed down through Protoje’s new release “Like Royalty,” which is lifted off his upcoming album 10-track album In Search Of Lost Time.

The “Who Knows” singer offloads visuals which sees him leading a mini motorcade through areas of Jamaica as he spreads the uplifting word. Aboard the In.Digg.Nation crested jeeps used in the motorcade are the likes of camp members Lila Ike, Sevana, and other persons integral in Protoje’s success. It is no secret that Protoje as experienced some beautiful growth in his career, which as now seen him being labeled as one of the most sought after reggae acts in the world.

The Storm Saulter directed music video captures many beautiful shots of Jamaica, from the chalky dirt roads of the country to the never-ending plains. There are then contrasted by the lush dark green fauna of the country’s highlands. Saulter also throws in some pastel colors, a bit of traditional African dressing, and a few dated videotapes like transitions to create not only a calming effect but also a noble and dignified one.

Popcaan visual representation is captured mainly beside the river where he feels at home. He is also blessed with his Unruly signage, which is splashed across his all-terrain vehicle.

Poppy sings of the destitute state he was in before he got his break in the industry. He documents the role played by Vybz Kartel in helping to secure his first hit single “Clarks,” which further helped him to make his first million and cop his first car. Proto also gets specific, as he pays homage to his mom, who helped finance his start in the business. He is also grateful for friends who helped him through his period of hunger and homelessness.

You can go ahead and soak up the simple but motivational lyrics from Protoje and Popcaan as you vibe to “Like Royalty” below.