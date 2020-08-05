42 Dugg Arrested After Fleeing From Cops During Traffic Stop

Detroit rapper 42 Dugg has been arrested after evading police officials two months ago.

42 Dugg, given name, Dion Marquise Hayes, was taken into police custody on Monday, August 3rd, according to a report via TMZ. It is alleged that the rapper fled from police in Oakland County, Michigan, two months ago. Paul Walton, Oakland County’s chief assistant prosecutor, shared that on June 5th, 2020, officers attempted to pull over a 2020 Chevy Tahoe that ran a stop sign. During the incident, the driver of the SUV initially heeded officers’ requests, pulling over, however, as the officer approached the SUV, the driver took off, fleeing the scene. At that time, the identity of the driver was unknown.

Law enforcement officials then began to dig into the matter, running the vehicle’s license plate. They found that the SUV was actually a rental from Hertz, and upon checking, they further discovered that the vehicle was listed under the name of a local promoter. The promoter had 42 Dugg noted as a client of his. Detectives then proceeded to analyze surveillance footage from the day of the event, and it was revealed that the rapper was the individual who was driving the vehicle in question. He was subsequently arrested and booked into the Oakland County jail on a third-degree felony charge for fleeing a police officer.

The rapper did not remain in custody for too long, as he quickly posted a $20,000 bond and was released from jail on Tuesday, August 4th. He was not able to get off scot-free, however, as he was ordered to wear a GPS ankle monitor as a condition of his release.

The “We Paid” rapper could face up to five years in prison if convicted of the charges. He could also be required to pay a $1,000 fine and could see his driver’s license being suspended for a year. The 25-year-old is slated to appear in court sometime next week.