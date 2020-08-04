Tiffany Haddish Confirms Common Relationship Amid Sexual Assault Accusations From Jaguar Wright

Tiffany Haddish officially announces that she is currently in the best relationship of her life with Common. The actress’ announcement comes on the heels of the singer being accused of sexual assault by Jaguar Wright.

The rumor mill has been churning for some time now as many have speculated that the 40-year-old actress and comedian has been in an intimate relationship with the 48-year-old Chicago MC. During a recent episode of “Steve-O’s Wild Ride!” podcast, Tiffany went into detail about her big chop, which now sees her rocking a completely bald head look like that of her counterpart Common. From there, she dived right into speaking about their budding relationship.

“Yeah, I’m doing it with Common now,” she declared. Haddish went on to elaborate that the pair met on the set of their 2019 movie “The Kitchen.” She stated, “I guess he was kinda like my love interest. I made out with him in the movie and we became friends but it wasn’t sexual or anything like that because my eyes were set on something else. Then I went into this whole period where I was like ‘Yeah, I want to start dating,’ so I got on Bumble in May last year.”

The actress eventually put Common on to Bumble, and they partnered on an initiative to raise money for healthcare workers and restaurants during the Coronavirus pandemic this year. Their relationship was still within the friendly stages, although it was gradually developing. However, things quickly heated up, “He got tested for everything, I got tested for everything, and yeah, we been fu**in’,” added Haddish.

She further divulged just how enamored she is with Common and how she feels about the joyous relationship. “This is my first time ever dating a celebrity. I f**ked one, but this is my first time like being in a relationship with one. This is hands down the best relationship I’ve ever been in, knock on wood. I’ve lost 20 lbs since I’ve been in this relationship, I feel more confident.”

Tiffany’s proud proclamations of being in love with Common arrive in line with him being accused of sexual assault by singer Jaguar Wright. The shocking news made headlines this morning, and fans are bewildered as they struggle to make heads or tails of the sensitive situation. Common is typically regarded as one of the few good black brothers out there, and he is often praised for his defense of black women and black culture. However, during a recent Instagram Live, Jaguar revealed that Common had sexually assaulted her while she was sleeping.

The when and where of the alleged sexual assault is unconfirmed. However, she stated that they went to bed, and she told him that she’s tired because of performing all night. She explains that as a previous victim of sexual assault, she made it a point to keep fully clothed so as to protect herself from any further sexual attempts. She then fell asleep but stated that she was suddenly awakened by something being pushed into her mouth.

“This ni**a tryin’ to stick his d*ck in my mouth while I’m asleep. Lonnie f**kin’ Lynn. Rashid. Common. Whatever the f**k you wanna call yourself. That’s why I stopped f**kin’ with him. Because ni**a, if you gon’ try to stick your d*ck in my mouth while I’m asleep, there ain’t nothin’ you won’t do,” she chided.

Jaguar further spoke on Common’s prior relationship history, “You was with Serena [Williams], that didn’t work out. You was with whoever, you always got whoever’s hot dating you, but the sh*t don’t last long. He ain’t been right since Lauryn Hill left him anyway.”

She also claimed that after she rejected him, Common moved on to singer Erykah Badu, expressing that Ms. Badu was jealous of her. “That song ‘Booty’ on that second album, she made that about me,” she quipped.

Common recently split from political activist and attorney, Angela Rye before diving into his relationship with Tiffany Haddish. He has not yet addressed the sexual assault allegations.