Cardi B Threatens To Beat Up Blogger Over Ugly Photo In Leaked Voice Notes

Cardi B is threatening to put hands on a blogger for posting ugly photos of her, and then fans crashed her website ahead of her new song with Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP.”

Rule number one: don’t make Cardi B look unflattering unless you want to face her wrath. A blogger has found out the hard way that Cardi does not take kindly to photos of herself looking less than glam being posted on the net for all to see. The downside of being famous is that the paparazzi are always hoping to catch you au natural, and in the case of the “I Like It” rapper, that means out and about without a stitch of make-up on her face. While Cardi should know, after so many years in the game, that the paps are always lurking and that she probably shouldn’t step out of her house looking anything but runway-ready, she did, and the snap wound up on a blog known as Daily Tea Talks.

The guy who runs the gossip page has now revealed that Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis, was livid at the pic’s inclusion and issued a series of threats his way. These included voice notes of Cardi screaming, “Stop f***ing writing to me that you’ll be doing your little s*** ’cause you know exactly what the f*** you be doing. Stop playing with me before I find you and get your ass beat the f*** up.”

The profanity did not stop there, as witnessed in the screenshots of the text conversation between the pair. “I’m not f***ing 5 years old delete that s*** right now n****,” she wrote. “We know where ya motha stays at.” The blogger tried to explain to the Grammy Award winner that a similar situation occurred with her nemesis, Nicki Minaj, a week ago and that he refused to remove the photo, so it would only be fair for him to do the same with Cardi B.

Although she is making enemies in some sectors, Cardi is likely to be adding some new fans to her Bardigang as a result of her collab with Megan Thee Stallion that drops on Friday. In celebration of “WAP” being released, Cardi is offering limited edition signed vinyl of the track on her website. Fans were so excited at the prospect of getting something touched by their queen that they managed to crash the site! Lucky for them, Cardi has some good tech guys at hand and reassured her fans that the website would be back up and running so that they could get their merch.

Hey guys yes my website crash cause of ALL YA LOVES !Im so overwhelmed and excited with all the love .Please stay on the website we workin on it !!All the vinyls will be sign ! pic.twitter.com/LyQbhvVB02 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 4, 2020